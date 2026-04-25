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Photo 1160
Happy Little Bud
I thought I'd missed the Mayapple blossoms, but no. These sweet little buds were all over the woods, hiding under their cute umbrellas. In a few days they'll all pop open!
25th April 2026
25th Apr 26
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Julie Duncan
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@juliedduncan
2026: Year 14, here we go! I'm still learning and enjoying, so why stop now? Have a great year, everyone! 2025: Year 13 begins. I'm...
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