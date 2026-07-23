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Old Man of the Woods Under a Root by juliedduncan
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Old Man of the Woods Under a Root

23rd July 2026 23rd Jul 26

Julie Duncan

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@juliedduncan
2026: Year 14, here we go! I'm still learning and enjoying, so why stop now? Have a great year, everyone! 2025: Year 13 begins. I'm...
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John Falconer ace
Well spotted. I think I can see a little elf under there?
July 23rd, 2026  
Julie Duncan ace
@johnfalconer Thanks! I think you're right! ;)
July 23rd, 2026  
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