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Previous
Photo 1188
Old Man of the Woods Under a Root
23rd July 2026
23rd Jul 26
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Julie Duncan
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@juliedduncan
2026: Year 14, here we go! I'm still learning and enjoying, so why stop now? Have a great year, everyone! 2025: Year 13 begins. I'm...
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Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
album#3
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5i
Taken
22nd July 2026 4:27pm
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John Falconer
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Well spotted. I think I can see a little elf under there?
July 23rd, 2026
Julie Duncan
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@johnfalconer
Thanks! I think you're right! ;)
July 23rd, 2026
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