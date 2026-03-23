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Coldspring Lake
23rd March 2026
23rd Mar 26
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Julie Duncan
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@juliedduncan
2026: Year 14, here we go! I'm still learning and enjoying, so why stop now? Have a great year, everyone! 2025: Year 13 begins. I'm...
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