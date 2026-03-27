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6 / 365
I See You Fallen
I see you fallen -
Sunshine passes unheeded -
At my coat you snag.
27th March 2026
27th Mar 26
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Julie Duncan
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@juliedduncan
2026: Year 14, here we go! I'm still learning and enjoying, so why stop now? Have a great year, everyone! 2025: Year 13 begins. I'm...
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Canon EOS REBEL T5i
Taken
21st March 2026 12:45pm
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