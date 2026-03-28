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What I've Been Doing - 1 by juliedduncan
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What I've Been Doing - 1

A sample of what I was up to from January 22 to March 21. Taking time out from photography to dive into my sketchbooks is sometimes very necessary.
28th March 2026 28th Mar 26

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2026: Year 14, here we go! I'm still learning and enjoying, so why stop now? Have a great year, everyone! 2025: Year 13 begins. I'm...
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Zilli~ ace
Inspiring! Well done!
March 28th, 2026  
Julie Duncan ace
@zilli Thanks very much, Zilli!
March 28th, 2026  
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