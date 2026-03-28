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What I've Been Doing - 1
A sample of what I was up to from January 22 to March 21. Taking time out from photography to dive into my sketchbooks is sometimes very necessary.
28th March 2026
28th Mar 26
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Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
2026: Year 14, here we go! I'm still learning and enjoying, so why stop now? Have a great year, everyone! 2025: Year 13 begins. I'm...
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Zilli~
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Inspiring! Well done!
March 28th, 2026
Julie Duncan
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@zilli
Thanks very much, Zilli!
March 28th, 2026
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