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Sudek 5
For a photo challenge I'm doing for Black and White Profusion (on YouTube) - imitate a photographer you admire. It wasn't difficult to choose Josef Sudek, the Poet of Prague (1896-1976).
27th April 2026
27th Apr 26
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Julie Duncan
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@juliedduncan
2026: Year 14, here we go! I'm still learning and enjoying, so why stop now? Have a great year, everyone! 2025: Year 13 begins. I'm...
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Canon EOS REBEL T5i
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26th April 2026 3:30pm
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LManning (Laura)
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Those shadows!
April 26th, 2026
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