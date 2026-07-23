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Happy Birthday, Morgan!
From last month; antiquing with our daughter is never boring. 🤣
23rd July 2026
23rd Jul 26
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Julie Duncan
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@juliedduncan
2026: Year 14, here we go! I'm still learning and enjoying, so why stop now? Have a great year, everyone! 2025: Year 13 begins. I'm...
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Overflow 2
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Canon EOS REBEL T5i
Taken
8th June 2026 12:25pm
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Simply Amanda
Fun one! Happy Birthday, Morgan!!
July 23rd, 2026
John Falconer
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Well done. Great shot. I too love antique shops.
July 23rd, 2026
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