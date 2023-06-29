Previous
Luck, Practice, and Patience by juliedduncan
Photo 443

Luck, Practice, and Patience

29th June 2023 29th Jun 23

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2023: Well, I've now started year eleven. 365 continues to be a safe and healing place for me, so I'm not planning on leaving...
121% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dawn ace
Well done Julie
June 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise