Previous
First Attempt by juliedduncan
Photo 467

First Attempt

I attempted this Op Art Circus Tent from a YouTube tutorial by Tiffany Thomas. Not perfect, but I’m happy with it for now. At any rate, it was fun! 😀
18th June 2024 18th Jun 24

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2024: 365 has taught me so much, I keep deciding to stay every time my renewal comes up. This is my twelfth year, and I...
127% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

PhotoCrazy ace
Well done Julie!
June 18th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise