Inner Illumination by juliedduncan
Photo 468

Inner Illumination

I like how this hosta bud captured the light to enhance its own beauty.
22nd June 2024 22nd Jun 24

Julie Duncan

2024: 365 has taught me so much, I keep deciding to stay every time my renewal comes up. This is my twelfth year, and I...
Photo Details

Wendy Stout ace
Beautiful
June 22nd, 2024  
moni kozi
Superbly captured too!
June 22nd, 2024  
