Entering Calcite Quarry Viewing Area by juliedduncan
Entering Calcite Quarry Viewing Area

Limestone is used in making steel, toothpaste, shingles, paint, plastics, paper, bricks, glass, chicken feed, corn chips, and baby formula/powdered milk!
6th August 2025 6th Aug 25

Julie Duncan

