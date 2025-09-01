Previous
My Beautiful Mom by juliedduncan
Photo 511

My Beautiful Mom

This was in 2013 at my Dad's 76th birthday. Miss her every single day.
1st September 2025 1st Sep 25

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2025: Year 13 begins. I'm looking forward to learning more about photography and travelling all around the world again via everyone's gorgeous photos! 2024: 365...
140% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Lovely memory photo of your sweet mom.
September 1st, 2025  
Brigette ace
Thinking of you Julie xx
September 1st, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Beautiful way to pay tribute to her
September 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact