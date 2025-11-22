Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 518
Precisely Raggedy
22nd November 2025
22nd Nov 25
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
2025: Year 13 begins. I'm looking forward to learning more about photography and travelling all around the world again via everyone's gorgeous photos! 2024: 365...
7444
photos
134
followers
67
following
141% complete
View this month »
511
512
513
514
515
516
517
518
Latest from all albums
1116
1740
4066
4067
518
1117
1741
4068
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
Overflow
Camera
Canon EOS REBEL T5i
Taken
15th July 2025 6:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Dave
ace
Beautiful b&w close-up
November 22nd, 2025
amyK
ace
Nicely captured
November 22nd, 2025
Julie Duncan
ace
@darchibald
@amyk
Thanks very much!
November 22nd, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close