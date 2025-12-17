Previous
"Time is the Fire in Which we Burn" by juliedduncan
Photo 524

"Time is the Fire in Which we Burn"

Delmore Schwartz

https://www.poetryfoundation.org/poems/42633/calmly-we-walk-through-this-aprils-day
17th December 2025 17th Dec 25

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2025: Year 13 begins. I'm looking forward to learning more about photography and travelling all around the world again via everyone's gorgeous photos! 2024: 365...
143% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact