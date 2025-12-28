Previous
Odyssey by juliedduncan
Photo 533

Odyssey

"A thousand ships of the Achaeans when we left, Alone in the sun my ships now... Wind and storm and the will of cruel gods bring me, And nobody can tell me where we are and where we go, We are, on ships, as shipwrecked in life".
28th December 2025 28th Dec 25

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2025: Year 13 begins. I'm looking forward to learning more about photography and travelling all around the world again via everyone's gorgeous photos! 2024: 365...
146% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact