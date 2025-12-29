Previous
A Bit of Art by juliedduncan
Photo 534

A Bit of Art

Finding a little time to work in my sketchbook. This is a collage piece using junkmail that I sort of copied from a friend.
29th December 2025 29th Dec 25

Julie Duncan

@juliedduncan
2025: Year 13 begins. I'm looking forward to learning more about photography and travelling all around the world again via everyone's gorgeous photos! 2024: 365...
Zilli~ ace
Love photos of your artworks. This one is amazing!
December 29th, 2025  
