Photo 534
A Bit of Art
Finding a little time to work in my sketchbook. This is a collage piece using junkmail that I sort of copied from a friend.
29th December 2025
29th Dec 25
Julie Duncan
ace
@juliedduncan
2025: Year 13 begins. I'm looking forward to learning more about photography and travelling all around the world again via everyone's gorgeous photos! 2024: 365...
Zilli~
ace
Love photos of your artworks. This one is amazing!
December 29th, 2025
