Old Frosty
Photo 538

Old Frosty

Sometime around 1968 my Mom hand-painted a collection of wooden Christmas tree ornaments. They were always part of decorating the tree as I was growing up. I inherited some of them and still put them on our tree every year. I get teary-eyed thinking of everything my Mom did for our family over the years. She loved the holidays and always made them so special for us. I'm sure she would smile to see Frosty still watching over our Christmas season. This was our 5th Christmas without her. I love and miss her so much.💔
3rd January 2026

Julie Duncan

