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Sudek Style by juliedduncan
Photo 552

Sudek Style

This is an extra from the Sudek challenge. I like it, so I decided to post it. 😉
25th April 2026 25th Apr 26

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2026: Year 14, here we go! I'm still learning and enjoying, so why stop now? Have a great year, everyone! 2025: Year 13 begins. I'm...
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