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"My" Bald Cypress with Cones by juliedduncan
Photo 576

"My" Bald Cypress with Cones

I'm so proud of her! 😉
23rd July 2026 23rd Jul 26

Julie Duncan

ace
@juliedduncan
2026: Year 14, here we go! I'm still learning and enjoying, so why stop now? Have a great year, everyone! 2025: Year 13 begins. I'm...
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John Falconer ace
Nicely recorded. I had to look up a bit about “your” tree.
July 23rd, 2026  
Julie Duncan ace
@johnfalconer Many thanks, John! I harvested some cones last fall and now have a couple of pans of young saplings. Am super-excited to get them to new homes when they're old enough and plant a few here and there!
July 23rd, 2026  
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