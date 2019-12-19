Previous
Natural Camouflage by julienne1
Photo 1866

Natural Camouflage

Lichen and moss on a birch tree trunk giving the perfect classic camouflage pattern that has inspired many an army uniform
19th December 2019 19th Dec 19

Julienne Jones

@julienne1
Julienne Jones
