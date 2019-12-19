Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1866
Natural Camouflage
Lichen and moss on a birch tree trunk giving the perfect classic camouflage pattern that has inspired many an army uniform
19th December 2019
19th Dec 19
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Julienne Jones
@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now. The discipline of posting a...
1867
photos
85
followers
86
following
511% complete
View this month »
1860
1861
1862
1863
1864
1865
1866
1867
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ82
Taken
19th December 2019 11:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
trunk
,
moss
,
lichen
,
camouflage
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close