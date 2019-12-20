Previous
After the deluge! by julienne1
After the deluge!

These are the moors near Langport this morning after all the rain that has fallen over the last 24 hours. The River Parrett is in there somewhere! It seems a mad world at the moment with Australia in dire need of rain to damp down those bush fires and cool the raging temperatures and here we have had rain almost every day for weeks. There are flood alerts in many places around the Somerset Levels and some roads are closed, but the flood prevention works in recent years seem to be working on the whole. These fields are a natural water containment feature preventing all that water threatening our local towns and villages.
20th December 2019 20th Dec 19

Julienne Jones

@julienne1
Julienne Jones
