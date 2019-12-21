Sign up
Photo 1868
Flood plain
Where cattle grazed in the summer the swans swim in the winter! This is just one of the many areas on the Somerset Levels that contain excess water when there is heavy rainfall
21st December 2019
21st Dec 19
Julienne Jones
@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now. The discipline of posting a...
Tags
levels
,
somerset
,
floodplain
Ann Williams
So peaceful. The reflections are fantastic Julienne.
December 24th, 2019
