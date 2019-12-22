Previous
Burrow Mump by julienne1
Photo 1869

Burrow Mump

...looking peaceful and beautiful rising above the flooded Somerset Levels in a few moments of welcome sunshine in between the seemingly never-ending rain!
22nd December 2019 22nd Dec 19

