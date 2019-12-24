Not very Christmassy .....

Previous
... but this is what a waterlogged Somerset looks like right now. I wish we could send a bit of the excess water towards Australia to help out.... but that's not possible so I'll just have to send Christmas greetings instead.
24th December 2019

Julienne Jones

@julienne1
