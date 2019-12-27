Sign up
Photo 1874
Who are you looking at?
A Blue Tit indignant at being disturbed as he pecks around the buds for food.
27th December 2019
27th Dec 19
3
0
Julienne Jones
@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now. The discipline of posting a...
1874
photos
88
followers
88
following
513% complete
1867
1868
1869
1870
1871
1872
1873
1874
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ82
Taken
27th December 2019 2:15pm
Tags
blue
,
tit
bkb in the city
Great capture
December 27th, 2019
Peter Dulis
ace
sweet
December 27th, 2019
Steve Jacob
Love the punk hair
December 27th, 2019
