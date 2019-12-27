Previous
Who are you looking at? by julienne1
Photo 1874

Who are you looking at?

A Blue Tit indignant at being disturbed as he pecks around the buds for food.
27th December 2019 27th Dec 19

Julienne Jones

@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now. The discipline of posting a...
bkb in the city
Great capture
December 27th, 2019  
Peter Dulis ace
sweet
December 27th, 2019  
Steve Jacob
Love the punk hair
December 27th, 2019  
