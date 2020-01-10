Previous
Hazel catkins by julienne1
Photo 1888

Hazel catkins

Now is the time for the wonderful Hazel catkins to festoon the hedgerows. Each one is made up of 240 individual flowers dangling from the stem. These are the male flowers which produce lots of powdery yellow pollen which is carried on the wind over great distances to reaching a female hazel flower on another plant. Every plant has both male and female flowers but they cannot self pollinate. The female flowers are entirely different ... I posted a photo here https://365project.org/julienne1/365/2018-01-22
10th January 2020 10th Jan 20

Julienne Jones

@julienne1
