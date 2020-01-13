Previous
Rainbow and starlings by julienne1
Rainbow and starlings

This flock of starlings were feeding until Jazmyn ran in their direction so they flew up into the rainbow.
13th January 2020 13th Jan 20

Julienne Jones

@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now. The discipline of posting a...
Diana ace
Stunning
January 17th, 2020  
