Photo 1892
Ants
I disturbed this nest accidentally and the frezied action was amazing! I quickly tucked them back up under the dead branch I had moved but I expect the frenzy went on until all possible danger had passed.
14th January 2020
14th Jan 20
1
0
Julienne Jones
@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now. The discipline of posting a...
1892
photos
88
followers
88
following
1885
1886
1887
1888
1889
1890
1891
1892
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ82
Taken
14th January 2020 11:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
ants
Diana
ace
Nasty little critters!
January 17th, 2020
