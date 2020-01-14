Previous
Ants by julienne1
Ants

I disturbed this nest accidentally and the frezied action was amazing! I quickly tucked them back up under the dead branch I had moved but I expect the frenzy went on until all possible danger had passed.
14th January 2020 14th Jan 20

Julienne Jones

@julienne1
Diana ace
Nasty little critters!
January 17th, 2020  
