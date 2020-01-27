Sign up
Photo 1905
All puffed up ...
... and ready for a scrap if necessary! This cob swan (in the middle) was busy chasing off any nearby swans. He was certainly making it clear that he was boss and interlopers would not be tolerated!
27th January 2020
27th Jan 20
Julienne Jones
@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now. The discipline of posting a...
Tags
cob
,
swam
