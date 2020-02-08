Previous
Next
Calm before the Storm by julienne1
Photo 1917

Calm before the Storm

The Somerset Levels looking serene and beautiful in this morning's sunshine. However, with Storm Ciara heading in fast I think this serenity will be short lived!
8th February 2020 8th Feb 20

Julienne Jones

@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now. The discipline of posting a...
525% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

jo ace
Beautiful colours and capture of the reflected sky and tree. Hope the storm isn't too bad .
February 8th, 2020  
bep
Nice capture.
Still calm here too before the forecasted storm...
February 8th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise