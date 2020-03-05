Sign up
Photo 1942
Persistent
There is still way too much water all around Langport. I've almost forgotten what it's like to walk on solid ground rather than sliding and slurping through mud.
5th March 2020
5th Mar 20
0
0
Julienne Jones
@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now. The discipline of posting a...
1942
photos
84
followers
87
following
1935
1936
1937
1938
1939
1940
1941
1942
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
SM-G965F
Taken
5th March 2020 1:19pm
Tags
water
,
flood
,
langport
