Herb Robert

A common weed, maybe, but such a lovely little flower with the ability to take root in unlikely cracks and crevices as well as all over the woodland floor. One of it's many common names is "Death-come-quickly" -supposedly if the plant is picked and taken into the home, a death will soon follow. If found in the house, it is definitely a curse from Shakespeare's evil fairy Puck (Robin Goodfellow).