Photo 1951
Windswept moor
At least there was a smidgen of blue sky!
14th March 2020
14th Mar 20
Julienne Jones
@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now. The discipline of posting a...
1952
photos
84
followers
87
following
1945
1946
1947
1948
1949
1950
1951
1952
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ82
Taken
13th March 2020 11:56am
Tags
levels
,
somerset
Wyomingsister
Lovely shot! And Miss Poppy is getting all grown up!
March 17th, 2020
