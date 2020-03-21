Previous
Nuthatch by julienne1
Photo 1958

Nuthatch

I do love these tiny characters! This was taken at Swell Wood, another RSPB haven
21st March 2020 21st Mar 20

Julienne Jones

@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now. The discipline of posting a...
536% complete

