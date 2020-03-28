Sign up
Photo 1965
Meadow Pipit and new buds
I love these perky little birds and the way they hover above the ground and then suddenly drop like a parachute
28th March 2020
28th Mar 20
Julienne Jones
@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now. The discipline of posting a...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ82
Taken
28th March 2020 11:57am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
meadow
,
pipit
