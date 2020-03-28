Previous
Meadow Pipit and new buds by julienne1
Photo 1965

Meadow Pipit and new buds

I love these perky little birds and the way they hover above the ground and then suddenly drop like a parachute
28th March 2020 28th Mar 20

Julienne Jones

@julienne1
