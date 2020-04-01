Previous
All ploughed and ready by julienne1
Photo 1969

All ploughed and ready

The hard-working farmers are carrying on regardless . this field is just up the lane from my house and is prepared for the next crop (probably maize) when the soil has warmed up sufficiently.
1st April 2020 1st Apr 20

Julienne Jones

@julienne1
