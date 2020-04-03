Sign up
Photo 1971
Just a dandelion...
... but they cheer me up all the same
3rd April 2020
3rd Apr 20
0
0
Julienne Jones
@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now. The discipline of posting a...
1971
photos
83
followers
86
following
1964
1965
1966
1967
1968
1969
1970
1971
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ82
Taken
1st April 2020 12:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dandelion
