Photo 1976
Contentment
These little lambs looked the picture of contentment lined up in the spring grass
8th April 2020
8th Apr 20
Julienne Jones
@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now. The discipline of posting a...
1977
photos
83
followers
86
following
541% complete
View this month »
1970
1971
1972
1973
1974
1975
1976
1977
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ82
Taken
6th April 2020 11:33am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lambs
Kerri Michaels
ace
love this fav
April 9th, 2020
