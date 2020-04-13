Previous
Next
Male Orange Tip by julienne1
Photo 1981

Male Orange Tip

Lovely flashes of orange and white flitting in and out of the hedgerows
13th April 2020 13th Apr 20

Julienne Jones

@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now. The discipline of posting a...
543% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jesika
Lovely, such a gorgeous little butterfly. Spent TWO whole minutes with one this morning, don’t remember ever seeing one sit still for so long.
April 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise