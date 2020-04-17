Previous
Moors in the rain by julienne1
Photo 1985

Moors in the rain

After several weeks of hot sunny weather I'd almost forgotten about rain! Still, everything seems so much fresher so I won't grumble about my wet feet
17th April 2020 17th Apr 20

Julienne Jones

@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now. The discipline of posting a...
