Fool's Parsley by julienne1
Photo 2003

Fool's Parsley

Another of the white flowers growing all along the lanes at the moment. At first glance it looks a bit like cow parsley but you can tell the difference by the long bracteoles beneath each of the flower heads. One to avoid because it's poisonous!
Julienne Jones

bep
Beautiful capture.
May 6th, 2020  
