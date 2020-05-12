Previous
Oak Eggar caterpillar by julienne1
Oak Eggar caterpillar

Sunning himself on the moor this morning. He will be one of last year's brood, having over-wintered in a sheltered spot, feasted on spring bramble leaves to reach about 3 inches long, and now ready to pupate.
Julienne Jones

