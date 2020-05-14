Previous
Small Eggar moth caterpillars by julienne1
Photo 2012

Small Eggar moth caterpillars

Looking quite plump and well fed on blackthorn leaves! These little caterpillars live communally in the silken tent they have woven for protection. They are quite scarce in the UK but actually quite common here in Somerset.
14th May 2020 14th May 20

Julienne Jones

