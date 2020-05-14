Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2012
Small Eggar moth caterpillars
Looking quite plump and well fed on blackthorn leaves! These little caterpillars live communally in the silken tent they have woven for protection. They are quite scarce in the UK but actually quite common here in Somerset.
14th May 2020
14th May 20
Julienne Jones
ace
@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now. The discipline of posting a...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ82
Taken
14th May 2020 10:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
somerset
,
caterpillar
,
moth
,
small
,
eggar
