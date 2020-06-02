Previous
Large Skipper by julienne1
Large Skipper

... enjoying the wild privet. Just look at that long tongue sucking up the nectar!
2nd June 2020 2nd Jun 20

Julienne Jones

@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now. The discipline of posting a...
