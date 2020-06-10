Previous
Marbled White by julienne1
Photo 2039

Marbled White

Now it's the turn of these beauties to take over the meadow ... well not quite take over as there seems to be a population explosion of Meadow Browns and there are hundreds around at the moment!
10th June 2020 10th Jun 20

Julienne Jones

julienne1
