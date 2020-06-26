Sign up
Photo 2055
Dartmoor foal
This cute little pony was roasting in the heat yesterday on Dartmoor - it didn't seem to bothered though, having just topped up on a good drink of milk from mum and ready for a nap.
26th June 2020
26th Jun 20
Julienne Jones
ace
@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now. The discipline of posting a...
Tags
dartmoor
,
foal
