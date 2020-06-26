Previous
Dartmoor foal by julienne1
Dartmoor foal

This cute little pony was roasting in the heat yesterday on Dartmoor - it didn't seem to bothered though, having just topped up on a good drink of milk from mum and ready for a nap.
26th June 2020

Julienne Jones

