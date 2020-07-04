Previous
Tortoiseshell and scabious by julienne1
Photo 2063

Tortoiseshell and scabious

Another batch of small tortoiseshells seem to have emerged in he last few days and they seem to gravitate towards the field scabious along the hedgerows
4th July 2020 4th Jul 20

Julienne Jones

@julienne1
