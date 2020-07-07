Previous
Gulls on the Levels by julienne1
Photo 2066

Gulls on the Levels

For some reason there seems to be a sudden influx of Herring Gulls on the Levels at the moment. It was lovely watching them swoop and soar in the strong winds yesterday. I must say the Grey Herons looked a bit put out by their racket!
7th July 2020 7th Jul 20

Julienne Jones

