Photo 2067
After the rain
One of the many beautiful blooms refreshed by a shower at Knightshayes gardens today
8th July 2020
8th Jul 20
Julienne Jones
ace
@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now. The discipline of posting a...
2067
photos
84
followers
85
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-G965F
Taken
8th July 2020 1:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rose
,
raindrops
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
a few of my favourite things :)
July 8th, 2020
