Photo 2076
Silver-washed Fritillary
You can just see the silver washed effect on the underwing which give this butterfly its name. This one is a male - told by the four bold black veins on the upperwing
17th July 2020
17th Jul 20
Julienne Jones
ace
@julienne1
I began posting a daily photo in November 2014 so I am well in to my 4th year now. The discipline of posting a...
2076
photos
85
followers
85
following
Tags
fritillary
,
silver-washed
